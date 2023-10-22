Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TDG opened at $822.76 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $521.43 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $861.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $836.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,878 shares of company stock valued at $51,907,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.