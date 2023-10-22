Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 123,012 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,012 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

F stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.