Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,374 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

