Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 32,241 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,241 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 5.6 %

USB stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

