Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,850 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.