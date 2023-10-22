Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,575 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $5,710,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CL opened at $73.27 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

