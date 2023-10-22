Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,638 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average of $238.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.86 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.