Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $344,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,645 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

