Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,012 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

