H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEOGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

HEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

