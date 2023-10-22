Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.11.

Halliburton stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

