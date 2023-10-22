Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 376,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.