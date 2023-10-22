Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,519 shares of company stock worth $1,164,908. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

