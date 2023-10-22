Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 14,650 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.57% of Kadant worth $40,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Kadant by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 48,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 372,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $222.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.54 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $210.62.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other Kadant news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $38,587.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

