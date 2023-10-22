Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 54,564 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

