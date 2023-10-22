Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,756.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,073.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,850.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,760.02 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

