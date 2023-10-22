Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.38% of Hyatt Hotels worth $45,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 12.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $11,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

