Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 28,425 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.43% of Paylocity worth $43,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $235.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,433,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

