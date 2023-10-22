Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,205,000. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $167.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

