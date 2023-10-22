Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $354.97 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.56.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

