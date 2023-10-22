Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $29.66 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.43% of Wolfspeed worth $29,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 109.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 53.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 85.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

