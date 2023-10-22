Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $29.66 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.43% of Wolfspeed worth $29,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 109.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 53.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 85.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.