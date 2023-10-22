Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.14 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

