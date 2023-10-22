Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.14 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after acquiring an additional 299,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.38. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

