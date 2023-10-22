Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $31.68 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $306.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

