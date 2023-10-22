Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $34.61 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $453.78 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

