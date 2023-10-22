Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Envista were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $24.79 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.