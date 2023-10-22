Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

