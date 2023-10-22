Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 10,200 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $36,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average is $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,851,830. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

