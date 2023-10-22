Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,815 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NOW opened at $542.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.29 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.