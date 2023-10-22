Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.27% of Jabil worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,071 shares of company stock worth $24,879,286. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

