Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,472 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.82 and a 200 day moving average of $262.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.