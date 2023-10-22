Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,150 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $43,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 294.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

