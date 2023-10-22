HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Reduced by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,847,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,179,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $241.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

