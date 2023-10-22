Head to Head Comparison: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) and Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Wajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fastenal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and Wajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.57% 34.16% 24.79% Wajax N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $6.98 billion 4.72 $1.09 billion $1.99 28.95 Wajax N/A N/A N/A $2.48 8.36

This table compares Fastenal and Wajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Wajax. Wajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fastenal pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wajax pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Fastenal pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wajax pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fastenal has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fastenal and Wajax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 1 4 1 0 2.00 Wajax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastenal currently has a consensus target price of $57.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Wajax has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. Given Wajax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wajax is more favorable than Fastenal.

Summary

Fastenal beats Wajax on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers. It also provides bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, industrial electric motors and variable frequency drives, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; combination sweeper scrubbers, container handlers, electric ride scooters, end rider trucks, forklifts, order pickers, pallet stackers and trucks, reach stackers, rider and walk behind sweepers, side loaders, tow tractors, and utility vehicles; and equipment transport, filtration, fluid handling, mining excavators, rigid frame trucks, rope shovel, underground battery powered and drill jumbos, underground haul trucks and loaders, underground roof bolters and scaling machines, and underground utility trucks. In addition, the company offers power generation solutions; and cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms, as well as storage system design, installation, and inspection services. Further, it offers equipment rentals, equipment parts and support, and engineered repair services. The company was formerly known as Wajax Income Fund and changed its name to Wajax Corporation in January 2011. Wajax Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.