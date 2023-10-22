Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.43

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.43 and traded as low as $69.87. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.