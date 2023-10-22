HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after acquiring an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.25 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

