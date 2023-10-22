HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,218 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

EOG stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

