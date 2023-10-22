HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.