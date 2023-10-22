HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

