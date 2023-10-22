Horizen Price Tops $8.19 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.70 million and $10.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.19 or 0.00027330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00085014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,257,019 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

