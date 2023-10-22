Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 123,187 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123,187 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.46% of Tidewater worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.06 per share, with a total value of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,708,751.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.06 per share, with a total value of $64,763.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 168,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,632 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TDW traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. 907,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,968. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.36. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

