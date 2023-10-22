Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 34,545 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $366,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

PBT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 94,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,172. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 20,615.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.