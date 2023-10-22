Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 4,965 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. 279,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,333. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $106.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,935,239.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,422,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,399,632.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,284 shares of company stock valued at $40,564,071. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

