Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 6,624 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of THOR Industries worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $90.01. 420,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.86. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

