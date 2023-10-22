Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 9,070 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. 10,436,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

