Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.79. The stock had a trading volume of 252,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.02 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.