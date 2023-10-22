Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

MCHP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

