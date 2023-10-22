Hosking Partners LLP Buys 12,835 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

