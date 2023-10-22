Hosking Partners LLP Buys 21,414 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,051. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.